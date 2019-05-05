Richard Ben Rikli 12/8/32 to 3/14/19 Born: Dec 8, 1932 Parents: Ben and Marie Rikli Perry, Oklahoma Graduated Stanton High School 1950 Texas A&M Univ 1950-1951 UT Austin 1951-1954 BS in Pharmacy Military: Served as a Captain, stationed in Ethopia 1958 Married Margaret Rikli in Midland, Texas 2 children: Lesli Rikli and Lisa Vaughn Pharmacist in Odessa, Texas 1st 25 years of his career UTPB - BS in Geology and Masters Geophysical Science Worked following 25 years as Geologist: Getty Oil Company Texaco Oil Devout Catholic at St. Anns Catholic Church in Midland Texas Served on Parish Council Survived by his rock, Margaret Rikli, daughter Lesli Rikli of Midland TX, daughter Lisa Vaughn(Kevin) of Arlington TX 5 grand children, Kristi Pine (Danny), Lieutenant JG Sean Pine US Navy (Jessica), Dr. Sara Cain (Matthew), Spencer Vaughn (Julie), Christopher Vaughn (Skylar) 6 Great grand children, McKalyla, Landon, Rowan, William, Ansley and Madden and his beloved puppy, Lucy Memorial to be at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Arlington, Texas where his ashes will lie in rest.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2019