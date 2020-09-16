Richard Cortez passed away peacefully in his home on September 7, 2020 in Midland, Texas at the age of 72. Richard is survived by his mother, Dora Cortez, his four daughters, Christine Matta, Angela Ingle, Valerie Cortez and Sabrina Cortez, his son-in-law, Jeffrey Matta, grand-children, Aimee Matta and Jeffrey Matta Jr., great-granddaughter, Kamryn Sissel all of Odessa. His sisters, Connie Delgado, Lydia Cortez,Yolanda Herrera, Rosie Silva, Elvia Munoz, Frances Hernandez, Brenda Cortez and Lisa Cortez and one brother, Martin Cortez, Jr. Richard is survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Martin Cortez, sisters; Hope Cortez, Sylvia Bustos, Paula Mackowiak, and Hortencia Mancha. Richard was born June 16, 1948 in Elmendorf, Texas He was a proud Marine that served in Vietnam. He was wounded and received a Purple Heart. Richard attended Arizona State University and played football. Coming back to Odessa, he earned a bachelor's degree at The University of Texas of the Permian Basin and worked several years as an engineer at Texas Instruments. Richard loved collecting coins and stamps and various other collectibles. Richard loved his family and was generous to all he encountered. He was honored to be chosen to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country through the Texas Honor Flight Program. He believed highly in education and hard work and encouraged his children to pursue their dreams. Richard touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Funeral Pallbearers: Jeff Matta, Sr., Jeff Matta Jr., Juan Delgado III, Casey Mancha, Eric Mancha, Andy Carrasco, Thomas Carrasco and Daniel Bustos. The family would like to thank his daily caregivers for their dedication. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m. at Odessa Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday , September 17, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, with Father Chavez Officiating. Burial will follow at Ector county Cemetery.



