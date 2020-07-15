1/1
Richard Drew Kiefer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Drew Kiefer, age 60, died Monday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born in Amarillo, TX. on May 15, 1960 to Richard William Kiefer and Norma Jean Kiefer. He settled in Midland, TX. with his beloved wife, Mary, who preceded him in death two years earlier. A dedicated family man as well as a loyal employee of West Company, he is survived by his mother - Norma, sister - Shannon, 4 sons - Chad, Daniel, Will, and Anthony, 9 grandchildren - Grace, Gabby, Garret, Kaylie, Rayleigh, Isaac, Kierstyn, Seth and Elora, and 1 great grandchild - Sebastian. Services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2000 W. Texas Ave. Midland TX, 79701, with a Rosary on Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. Flowers, cards and donations to the family may be sent to St. Ann's or Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX 79701. There is no pain as complete as death. There is no sleep as deep as a final breath. The pain is for us as we strive forward and carry on. The sleep now is yours, rest peacefully with mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved