Richard Drew Kiefer, age 60, died Monday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born in Amarillo, TX. on May 15, 1960 to Richard William Kiefer and Norma Jean Kiefer. He settled in Midland, TX. with his beloved wife, Mary, who preceded him in death two years earlier. A dedicated family man as well as a loyal employee of West Company, he is survived by his mother - Norma, sister - Shannon, 4 sons - Chad, Daniel, Will, and Anthony, 9 grandchildren - Grace, Gabby, Garret, Kaylie, Rayleigh, Isaac, Kierstyn, Seth and Elora, and 1 great grandchild - Sebastian. Services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2000 W. Texas Ave. Midland TX, 79701, with a Rosary on Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. Flowers, cards and donations to the family may be sent to St. Ann's or Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX 79701. There is no pain as complete as death. There is no sleep as deep as a final breath. The pain is for us as we strive forward and carry on. The sleep now is yours, rest peacefully with mom.



