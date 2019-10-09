Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard F. Reed. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Richard F. Reed, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019, completing a long blessed life. Born in Houston, Texas on February 01, 1928. He graduated from Austin High School in June, 1944, and from Texas A&M College in June, 1948. He worked for (the former) Reed Roller Bit Company from June, 1948, in various engineering and research positions. He married a good friend and co-worker, Wanda Cooper, April 1, 1960. They had one child, George Robert Reed born May, 1962. Dick wrote his own thoughts on his obituary. "The three of us moved to Midland, Texas in August, 1967, when I accepted a job as an oil country pipe-field engineer, with Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company (which later merged with J&L Steel, and ultimately became LTV Steel Company) We immediately became members of Midland Lutheran Church, where we were blessed to have Pastor David Herman lead us and nurture our faith. He taught me to try and understand God's Word to us, as recorded in our bibles, and to teach others, just as he taught me. He also brought me back to my faith, when I waivered in 2002 - and, together with Pastor Ron Renegarbe, and Pastor Terry Johnson, I found re-newed and strengthened faith at Hope Lutheran Church, to which Wanda and I transferred our membership in 2002. I was blessed with wonderful parents, George and Gladys Reed, and my wonderful wife, Wanda, who has been a friend as well as wife, and stuck with me through all my rough spots. We lost our son, George in July, 1999. He, too, was a blessing, and taught me maybe as much as we taught him. I believe in God, and in Jesus Christ, our Savior, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and the life everlasting- and am at peace with the Lord. In lieu of flowers, remembrances would be welcomed by ; or to the West Texas Food Bank, Hospice or

