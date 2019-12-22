Richard Paul Smedley passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Midland, after a four-year fight against cancer. Richard was born in Snyder, Texas on October 3, 1946 to parents Bill and Norma Smedley. He graduated from Snyder High School in 1964 and attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Though he had worked in the oilfields with his father from an early age, he left Texas to pursue an acting career in California. During his time out west, he was an actor, a writer, a photographer and a record producer among other ventures. While there, he also met the love of his life, Johni, through mutual friends. The two decided to move to Midland, Texas, marry, and start a family in 1979. At that time, he re-entered the oil business. During his lifetime, he could often be found reading or studying and was constantly taking up and mastering new hobbies. He was a knife-maker, a gun-smith, a chef, and a potter. But most importantly, and perhaps most successfully, he was a wonderful husband, dad, and pawpaw. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Johni Smedley, son Austin Smedley and wife Cecily, of Longview, daughter Morgan Simpson, her husband Sean and their son John Ross of San Antonio and his grandson Carson Smedley. He is also survived by many cousins and friends, including cousin Peggy Kayser, and friends Charlie and Kathy Wright, of Midland, Bill and Char Womack and their children and grandchildren of Midland, Texas, and Scott and Susan Casey of Midland. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Evan Smedley Maldonado and brother Teddy Smedley. The family would like to thank the staff of the Oncology ward at Midland Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Midland, and the staff of Texas Oncology for their support and grace in Richard's final days. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or other memorials, donations be made in Richard's name to the Midland location of Texas Oncology at Texas Oncology Foundation, 12221 Merit Dr., Ste. 500, Dallas, Texas 75251, texasoncologyfoundation.org or to Gifts of Hope, 2006 W. Tennessee, Midland, Texas 79701, giftsofhopetx.org. Following Richard's wishes, no services shall be held and his remains will be scattered privately by his family. This is not goodbye, just until we see you again, Daddy. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019