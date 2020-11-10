1/
Richard Preston Jack Chesnut
Richard Preston Jack Chesnut gained his angel wings on November 7th, 2020. Richard was born on November 7, 2020 to Richard and Alyssa Knowles in Odessa, Texas. He is survived by his parents, Richard Harrell Chestnut, Alyssa Knowles; Grandparents, Kassey Steele, Chris Knowles, JT Chesnut, Deanna Knowles, Jerry Downing; Great-Grandparents, Shorty Peppler, Naydine Peppler, Nancy Keating, Thomas Knowles, Virginia Knowles, Jerry Wootan, Donnie Gray, Janice Gray, Doug Chesnut, and Nancy Chesnut and one sister, Rosalie Chesnut. He is preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Chesnut and his uncle, Allen, and Great-great Maw Maw Margaret. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the American Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Bartlett officiating. Burial will take place at American Heritage Cemetery.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
