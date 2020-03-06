Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick A. "Sandy" Wilson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Rosary 7:00 PM St. Lawrence Catholic Church St. Lawrence. , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Lawrence Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Rick A. "Sandy" Wilson, of Midkiff, left this earthly life for his heavenly home March 2, 2020, with his wife of 46 years by his side. He was born July 29, 1951, to Wayne Wilson and Faye Anderson Wilson. Sandy grew up in Midkiff in the El Paso Natural Gas Camp - one of the original "Camp Kids". Sandy attended school in Big Lake, where he figured out from an early age that he could outrun just about anyone who was willing to challenge him. He was a standout in football and track, but he decided that neither of those were extreme enough. He went on to college at Sul Ross State University, where he joined the rodeo team as a bull rider. On August 18, 1973 he married the love of his life, Sheryl Eggemeyer Wilson. While they started their life together in Lubbock, they soon felt the call to return to Sheryl's family farm in Midkiff. Together, they raised cotton, and eventually, three children. Known affectionately by his children as "Pop", he would tell stories of his youth and try to convince his kids that he was "mean as a rattlesnake." Later in life, his grandchildren, who also called him "Pop", would expose that mean ole' rattlesnake as just a big ole' teddy bear. Pop was very involved in his children's lives, and he loved to watch them all compete on the field, track, court, and anywhere else he could. Pop was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan from the early '60s through today. He rarely missed a game, even in the years when he knew they were going to be terrible. That was just another testament to his loyalty to all the people and all the things that he loved and held dearest. He had a strong will and a determined spirit - these qualities, coupled with his love for his family (and lots of prayers), helped him become a three-time champion in his battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl Wilson; their three children, Lori Mettille and husband, Mark, Cody Wilson and wife, Stephanie, and Shane Wilson and wife, Jennifer. Also left to cherish are his 7 grandchildren, Matthew Wilson, Zachary Wilson, Lillian Wilson, Madison Mettille, Hannah Wilson, Landry Mettille and Abigail Wilson. He has one brother, Donald Wilson and wife, Lori, and two sisters, Brenda Tucker and husband, George, and Janice Morris and husband, Bob. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Sam Wilson; and nephews, Craig George and Jared Eggemeyer. Pallbearers will be his long-time friends, Roland Halfmann, Wayne Hirt, Henry Chudej, Kevin Hirt, Gary Halfmann, and cousin, George Anderson, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in St. Lawrence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 also at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery. As a family, we express heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists at Midland Memorial. All arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring. Online condolences can be made at

