Ricky Joe Hamilton passed away in Midland, Texas on April 2, 2020. Ricky was born on March 16,1955 in Midland, TX to Martha Helen McNeese. Ricky lived most of his life in Midland. At the age of 14 years old, he was adopted by Wesley T. and Katrina Hamilton and moved to Ballinger until he was17 years old. At that time, he moved back to Midland where he started driving a truck. He worked for several trucking companies and the County of Midland, road and bridge department. He married Gearldene Ingles in 1973. They had one son. He then married Marilyn Holiedy in 1979. There were two children by this marriage. He is preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, Ira L. and Estelle McNeese, his adopted parents, his wife Marilyn Hamilton, two sons, David and Cassidy Hamilton, one brother Danny Hamilton, and one sister Molly Dean. He is survived by one son Wesley Joe Hamilton of Sacramento, California, one daughter Della Hill of Midland, one brother Roddy Hamilton of Midland, four sisters, Vicky Rodgers of Crockett, TX, Carol Stringer of Timpson, TX, Patricia Clark of Victoria, TX and Linda Bloomers of Cookeville, Tennessee, 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters, one Uncle Norman McNeese, and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services at his request. Any donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to MARC. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

