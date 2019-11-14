Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 (432)-687-1927 Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine Send Flowers Notice

Ricky Ramirez Moralez, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Monday, November 11, 2019 at his place of residence. He was born July 12, 1962 to Lovia and Agustin H. Moralez. He was raised and educated in Midland and Odessa for the majority of his life. Ricky Later met his wife and best friend in 1982. Even though destiny had different paths for each of them, Consuelo remained a loyal supporter of Ricky through all life's hardships. Together they raised three wonderful and accomplished children. Ricky never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that required it. He truly could light up a room with his cheerful spirit and infectious smile. He was a musician, a drummer, he played in various conjunto music groups across the years and dreamed of perhaps one day being able to return to playing his drum set. He loved music and found peace and comfort in music when skies were grey. Throughout the years he held different occupations but his favorite of all time was being a grandfather to his grandchildren. There was not a single thing he would not do for them, they were the apple of his eye. Ricky enjoyed spending family time with his immediate and extended family and it brought him great joy to host big cookouts for all, especially during football season. Boy, did he love his Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland, Texas for most of his life. He is preceded in death by his father Agustin H. Moralez, his mother Lovia Ramirez Moralez, and his grandson Damien Sebastian Moreno. He is survived by his daughters, Crystal R. Moralez, of Fort Worth, TX, Kimberly Moralez and her husband Junior Sanchez of Midland, TX. One son, Noel Andrew Moralez and wife Mariah Moralez of Midland, TX. One brother Agustin Moralez and wife Trine Moralez of Odessa, TX, two sisters Nellie Rodriguez of Portales, NM, Linda Moralez of San Marcos, TX. Six grandchildren Andrew Moralez, Noah Moralez, Jaeden Suchil, Raegen Sanchez, Adamary Sanchez, Camila Sanchez, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, November, 14th, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A rosary is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Noel Moralez, Junior Sanchez, Eric Esparza, Raul Gonzalez, Manuel Zarate Jr, Juan Luis Rivera, Joe Badillo Jr, Jimmy Avila and Jose Carrera. The Family would like to express their eternal gratitude towards Dr. Asif Ansari, Dr. Russell Van Husen, Dr. Daniel Copeland, Dr. John W. Foster Jr, and Dr. Anand Reddy, along with all the numerous, wonderful medical staff, nurses, nurses aides, home health care nurses, and every other wonderful person who crossed his path during his journey on this earth. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Ricky Ramirez Moralez, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Monday, November 11, 2019 at his place of residence. He was born July 12, 1962 to Lovia and Agustin H. Moralez. He was raised and educated in Midland and Odessa for the majority of his life. Ricky Later met his wife and best friend in 1982. Even though destiny had different paths for each of them, Consuelo remained a loyal supporter of Ricky through all life's hardships. Together they raised three wonderful and accomplished children. Ricky never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that required it. He truly could light up a room with his cheerful spirit and infectious smile. He was a musician, a drummer, he played in various conjunto music groups across the years and dreamed of perhaps one day being able to return to playing his drum set. He loved music and found peace and comfort in music when skies were grey. Throughout the years he held different occupations but his favorite of all time was being a grandfather to his grandchildren. There was not a single thing he would not do for them, they were the apple of his eye. Ricky enjoyed spending family time with his immediate and extended family and it brought him great joy to host big cookouts for all, especially during football season. Boy, did he love his Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland, Texas for most of his life. He is preceded in death by his father Agustin H. Moralez, his mother Lovia Ramirez Moralez, and his grandson Damien Sebastian Moreno. He is survived by his daughters, Crystal R. Moralez, of Fort Worth, TX, Kimberly Moralez and her husband Junior Sanchez of Midland, TX. One son, Noel Andrew Moralez and wife Mariah Moralez of Midland, TX. One brother Agustin Moralez and wife Trine Moralez of Odessa, TX, two sisters Nellie Rodriguez of Portales, NM, Linda Moralez of San Marcos, TX. Six grandchildren Andrew Moralez, Noah Moralez, Jaeden Suchil, Raegen Sanchez, Adamary Sanchez, Camila Sanchez, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, November, 14th, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A rosary is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be Noel Moralez, Junior Sanchez, Eric Esparza, Raul Gonzalez, Manuel Zarate Jr, Juan Luis Rivera, Joe Badillo Jr, Jimmy Avila and Jose Carrera. The Family would like to express their eternal gratitude towards Dr. Asif Ansari, Dr. Russell Van Husen, Dr. Daniel Copeland, Dr. John W. Foster Jr, and Dr. Anand Reddy, along with all the numerous, wonderful medical staff, nurses, nurses aides, home health care nurses, and every other wonderful person who crossed his path during his journey on this earth. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close