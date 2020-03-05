Ricky "Sandy" Wilson, 68, of Midkiff, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Rosary service will be 7:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Wilson; daughter, Lori Mettille, and two sons, Cody Wilson and Shane Wilson; seven grandchildren; one brother and two sisters. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020