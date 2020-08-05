Rigoberto Junior Ontiveros Garcia passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Rigoberto and Elsa Garcia; maternal grandparents, Adan T. Ontiveros and Elvira C. Ontiveros; parental grandfather, Isabel Garcia; son, Ason Lucas Garcia; one sister and two brothers. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



