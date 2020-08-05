1/
Rigoberto Junior Ontiveros Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rigoberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rigoberto Junior Ontiveros Garcia passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Rigoberto and Elsa Garcia; maternal grandparents, Adan T. Ontiveros and Elvira C. Ontiveros; parental grandfather, Isabel Garcia; son, Ason Lucas Garcia; one sister and two brothers. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved