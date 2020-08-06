Rigoberto Jr. Ontiveros Garcia, 31 years of Midland, TX, passed away unexpectedly in his home on August 2, 2020. He is survived by his son Ason Lucas Garcia and his devoted parents Rigoberto Sr. and Elsa Garcia. His Paternal grandfather Isabel Garcia. His maternal grandparents Adan and Elvira Ontiveros. His big sister Valerie Tarin and her spouse Aaron Tarin, nephews Jonah, Adrian, Abram and his princess Ava. His younger brother Rafael "Ralph" Garcia, his wife Kelsey Magana and nephew Kiyan Garcia. His baby brother Randy Garcia and his wife Evelyn Deras. He also had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandmother Obidia Garcia. Rigoberto "Roby" Garcia, was a loving and caring person who LOVED his one and only son Ason, his family as well as his countless friends WHOLE-heartedly. He had great love for his roosters, cock fighting and loved spending time with his father and brothers at "The Mono Verde Game Farm." But most importantly, his family is at peace, because he was baptized in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, they knew he loved God with all his heart and can't await to meet him in Glory with God. Visitation will be held at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel at 1502 N. Lamesa Road, Midland TX. Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 09:00 p.m., (closing ever.y 3 hours for an hour, for cleaning) with services at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



