Rita Marie (Nutter) Wheeler died on April 18, 2020 in Midland, Texas at the age of 94. She was born in Girvin, Texas to Harry Burton Nutter and Sarah Inez (Farley) Nutter, on June 28, 1925. She lived in several towns in West Texas, but spent her high school years and young adulthood in Big Lake, Texas. It was in Big Lake that she met her husband of 66 years, Floyd L Wheeler, where they married on August 29, 1946. They had two children, son, F. Larry Wheeler of Abilene, Texas, and daughter, the late Michele Wheeler. Rita spent the early years of her marriage as a full-time home maker in Big Lake and, in 1953, in Midland, while husband Floyd began his long career in the oil fields of West Texas. Once the children were older, she received her certification as a cosmetologist. She later branched out to work in Midland for Hospital Pharmacy, West Texas Pathology Lab, and in 1968 joined the staff of Midland Women's Clinic as a medical receptionist, where she worked until her retirement in 1986. Seeking to serve her community, she volunteered as a docent at The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum and the Santa Rita Club in 1975, serving for over 40 years. She also volunteered at Midland's Senior Center, as a coordinator of The Kitchenette Symphony, and assisted Floyd as he served in the Lion's Club. While in Midland, Rita and Floyd were members of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she served as a trustee and sang in the choir. In later years, she attended and was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was involved in Grace Presbyterian Church. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, by her daughter, Michele, by her brothers Clifford B. Nutter, Layton L. Nutter, Warren O. Nutter, and Nathan Nutter, and by her daughter-in-law, Pamela Wheeler. She is survived by her son, F. Larry Wheeler of Abilene, Texas; her granddaughter Mindy (Clarke) Flowers of Aledo, Texas; grandson Andrew (Gina) Wheeler of Abilene, Texas; her great grandchildren, Jake, Ella, and Grady Flowers, all of Aledo, and Anderson Wheeler, of Abilene; by Patricia Wilkerson (sister of Pamela) of Ft. Worth, and by nieces Cheryl Christensen, Linda Beach, Kathy Jordan, nephews Harry Nutter, Royce Nutter, numerous other nieces, nephews, their children and spouses. A special Thank You to Dr. Gregory Bartha, Dr. James and Mrs. Sharon Humphreys, Linda Harris, and the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Village at Manor Park. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Texas Ave. Midland, Texas 79701, Grace Presbyterian Church, 2801 N. Garfield, Midland, Texas 79705, The Petroleum Museum, 1500 W. Interstate 20, Midland, Texas 79701, or the Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, P.O. Box 140888, Austin Texas 79714. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.