Rita Rodriguez Pacheco entered rest on December 15, 2019, at the age of 73. She was born April 9, 1946 to Elias Rodriguez and Manuela Santana. She is survived by daughters Celia Duarte and husband Elias, of Fort Stockton, Texas, Marisol Ramos, of Midland, Texas, and Hilda Flores and husband Pedro, of Garden City, Texas; son Sergio Pacheco and wife, Diane of Midland, Texas; brother Roberto Rodriguez; sister Juana Guillen, grandchildren Amanda and Eli Duarte, Fernando Ramos Jr.,Marisa Ramos, Adrian, Lorenzo Ramos, Tito Flores, and Rita Raquel Flores, Lynette Correa, Sergio Pacheco, Jr., and Selena Pacheco; great grandchildren Hannah N. Torres, Hailey A. Torres, Rylan L. Lauderdale, Fernando Mateo Ramos, Annaliyiah Ramos, Isaac Ramos, and Eric Pacheco. She was proceeded in death by husband, Lorenzo F. Pacheco; parents Elias Rodriguez and Manuela Santana; daughter Alma Pacheco; brothers Raul and Elias Rodriguez; sisters Maria Elena Ronquillo and Sylvia Rodriguez. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Vogel and staff/clients at Mission Adult Day Care. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 301 N. Main, Fort Stockton, Texas with Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. A Service will be held at Templo Los Olivos, 373 E. Bishop Street, Fort Stockton, Texas on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Templo Los Olivos, 373 E. Bishop Street, Fort Stockton, Texas on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Catholic Cemetery. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.heritagefuneralhomeofthebigbend.com James Hall Location Manager Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend (432) 336-3939 Voice (432) 336-3949 Fax
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 19, 2019