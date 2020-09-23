1/
Robert Allan Chatwell
Robert Allan Chatwell of Midland Texas, age 68, passed away suddenly at his home Friday night, September 18, 2020. Cause of death was of natural causes. He was the son of Charles Robert and Joyce Marie Chatwell, both of Big Spring Texas. Robert was a family man first. He enjoyed family gatherings, laughing and telling stories that made other people laugh. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and fabricating. He was an artist and his medium was metal. He was quick to help anyone in need, he was selfless man. He is survived by his wife, Juana Marque Chatwell of Midland, Texas, two sons, Gregory Allan Chatwell of Midland Texas and his wife Brandy, and three children (Gage, Ashlynn, and Gavin), Bryan Chatwell of Cibelo Texas, his wife Stacy and two children (Carson and Madison), two stepdaughters, Shala Baker of Midland and wife Cindy, Shayln Ahrlett, also of Midland, her husband James and two sons (Jaden and Taylor) also of Midland, his sister Deborah Choat of San Angelo Texas, her husband Jimmy, and son Charles Thomas Choat of Harlingen Texas and his wife Karen and two children (Kylie Choat of San Antonio Texas and Jimmy Ryan Choat of San Angelo Texas). Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Robert and Joyce Marie Chatwell, his first wife Betty Chatwell, deceased of cancer, infant son Eric, and his sister Joyce Charlene Parkhill of Big Spring, Texas. Services will be held at Greenwood Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The viewing will be held at Ellis Funeral Home in the Ellis Room on, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.. Graveside is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Pallbearers are Miguel Perez, Brian Cooper, Jimmy Chappell, Justin Watkins, Russell Brooks, and Bobby Harrison.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 23, 2020.
