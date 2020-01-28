Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Boyce Holder. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Robert Boyce Holder, 81, of Midland passed away peacefully on Friday January 24, 2020. Boyce was born January 12, 1939 in Fluvanna, TX to parents Sandy and Thelma Jennings Holder. Boyce was a longtime resident of Midland where he worked in the Oil Industry for over 60 years. He worked for several oil companies throughout his career before retiring from Basic Energy. Boyce was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a loyal and true friend to everyone that crossed his path and was loved and respected by all his family and friends. He was a humble, faithful and generous man who will be greatly missed. Boyce enjoyed life, loved his work, playing golf, watching sports on TV, country music, going to Las Vegas and playing with his little Maltese Vegas. Boyce especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud to show off their pictures and share stories about their lives and activities. Boyce is survived by his twin brother William Royce and wife Karen of Odessa and his sister Patsy Williams of Abilene, step- sons Rick Ferguson and wife Paula of Houston and Randy Ferguson and wife Donna of San Antonio, 2 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and his precious Vegas. Boyce was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Shirley, his parents and his brother Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Midland in appreciation for the wonderful care they gave his wife Shirley during her final days and the support and love to Boyce following her death. The family would like to thank all of Boyce's friends for their love and support throughout his life and especially the extra care given over these past few months. The family will receive guests from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

