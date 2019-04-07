Notice Guest Book View Sign

Robert "Bob" C. Streit, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, March, 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Vernon, Texas on May 9, 1924 to George and Helena (Kahl) Streit as one of nine children. Robert grew up on the family farm in a boisterous and fun-loving home. In 1944 he entered the U.S. Army and served in the Pacific during WWII coding and de-coding military communications. After the war he returned home where he met and married the love of his life Jean Stroud and farmed with his father. He began a career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1962 and worked in animal disease control, living in Slaton, Texas, Midland, Texas and finally San Antonio, Texas where he retired in 1989. Bob and Jean shared a life-long passion for Western Swing and Big Band music and dancing. They were always the best couple on the floor with a lively step and joy on their faces. As a veteran he was especially honored to be a part of the 2013 Alamo Honor Flight to the WWII memorial in Washington D.C. He was dedicated to his family, a proud grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 8. Being in their company was his greatest joy. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Streit and 8 siblings. Bob is survived by his daughters, Linda Salt and husband William, Marsha Collier, Terri Gurley and husband Steve; grandchildren, Brian Gurley and wife Lissette, Susan Buchanan and husband Scot, Devon Higgins and husband Mike, Brynn Ray and husband Jeff, and Blair Salt and husband Brady Renner; 8 great-grandchildren and sister, Ruth Capps. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. SERVICE THURSDAY, APRIL 11, 2019 11:30 A.M. CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH 6720 BROADWAY SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS Interment will follow in Fort. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Alamo Heights. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

