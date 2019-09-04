Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Evan "Bob" Easter. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Robert "Bob" Evan Easter recently arrived at the greatest retirement party ever. It was hosted by none other than the Almighty himself. Bob passed away at home on August 30, 2019 surrounded by his family and closest friends after a brief, hard fought battle against cancer. Bob was born in Midland on February 9, 1954 to Maxine and Murrie Easter. He grew up in Midland where he attended Goddard Junior High and then became a Rebel at Midland Lee High School. Bob spent his childhood playing with friends, going to the Easter family home in Albany where he hunted and fished, rode horses and learned to roundup cattle in addition to spending time working at his father's business, Easter's Exxon Service Station. He also participated in Cub Scouts as well as sports including baseball, football and golf. He graduated from Lee High School in 1972 and then enrolled at Texas Tech University where he earned his degree in Political Science in 1976. In 1973 he met Diane Smith and they married in 1976 spending 43 years together. Following graduation, Bob and Diane moved to Houston where Bob took a job in sales. Bob and Diane welcomed son Chris in 1979 and daughter Stephanie in 1982. While his children were growing up, Bob actively participated in their academics, sports and church related activities. He coached his son's Little League team for many years as well as assisting with other sports for both Chris and Stephanie. Throughout these years, Bob always had a longing to become an educator. He returned to school in the early 90's where he earned his degree in education. In 1993, Bob and Diane had the opportunity to return to Midland where he accepted a position to teach English at Lee High School making him once again a Rebel. Throughout his twenty-six years at Lee High School, he not only taught but also coached baseball and golf which once again allowed him to work with kids in sports. Bob was a teacher and coach until his retirement in May 2019. Bob was not only passionate about educating students in school, but also in life. He challenged his students to "think outside the box" in preparation for life outside of the classroom. He also found great joy in leading his Sunday School class, The Parables, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church for many years where he again challenged everyone to "think outside the box". The lessons he learned preparing and teaching these classes gave him the ability to cope and accept the trials and tribulations he was faced with this summer when he became ill. Bob was a great storyteller even if the same story was told over and over. He loved his friends and was deeply passionate about his students and their success inside and outside the classroom. Bob never met a stranger and maintained many relationships from childhood. We, as a family, have always known and seen these amazing qualities, and seeing the people affected by his sudden illness and passing has shown us the positive impact he had on those he encountered, both young and old. His determination to make a difference in the lives of his students and the ones he loved has never been more apparent than now. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Maxine and Murrie Easter. He is survived by his wife Diane, his son Chris and his wife Myndi and grandchildren Vivienne and Sadie; daughter Stephanie and her husband Charles and grandson Drew; brother Jim and his wife Laurie. He is also survived by his in-laws Ardis and Wendell Smith as well as sisters-in-law Nancy Pickrell and her husband Dave and Charliss Rodgers and her husband Mike, who thought of Bob as more of an older brother than just a brother-in-law. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews Erin, Brett, Dustin, Trevor, Jessica and Allie. Owing to the sudden onset and rapid course of Bob's illness he wasn't able to form an official bucket list but upon reflection Bob enjoyed cocktails on the Grand Canal in Venice, had wonderful cuisine in Paris, stood on Utah Beach in Normandy where his father came ashore on D-day in 1944 and stared in wonder at Notre Dame and Westminster Abbey. Along with his son Chris, he even witnessed a miracle, the Texas Rangers playing in the World Series. But perhaps most of all he watched his children grow to adulthood and become successful in their chosen fields, walked his daughter down the aisle, beamed watching his son exchange his vows, felt the small joys of his grandchildren tugging at his pants leg, loved his wife and took deep satisfaction in seeing the successes of those entrusted to his care, his students. Bob found peace throughout his illness as he became the student following his own teachings. The family will host a memorial gathering from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at The Branch next to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland. Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

The family will host a memorial gathering from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at The Branch next to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland. Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npw.com . In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: West Texas Food Bank 1601 Westcliff Dr. Midland, TX 79703 The Little Free Library St. Luke's UMC 3011 W. Kansas Ave. Midland, TX 79701 Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. 