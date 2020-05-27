Robert Garza Hernandez
1963 - 2020
Robert Garza Hernandez, 57 of Midland, passed away Tuesday May 19th 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ed Mayberry officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his son Robert James Hernandez, his daughter April Renee Hernandez, his father, Felix G. Hernandez;

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
MAY
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
