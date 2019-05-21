Robert Gray, 81, of Midland passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Stonegate Fellowship in Building F. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Gray; daughter, Jaanna Grigsby; daughter, Dianna Christensen; and son, Dan Gray.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 21, 2019