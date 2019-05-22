Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Stonegate Fellowship in Building F Send Flowers Notice

Robert Gray, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. Robert was born in Paris, TX to Caulie and Lovie Gray on October 5, 1937. Robert was employed by Linco Electromatic for 34 years. Robert enjoyed golf and hours of playing gin rummy with his golf buddies. He had a great love working with wood and making treasures for his family. He loved to bring precious stones back to life and to their brilliant colors. He had a passion for the American Right to Bear Arms, so he spent many hours at the gun range as a member of the Midland Gun Club. Robert cherished his family, especially the family times spent together during the holidays. Child at heart, he loved playing on the floor with his grandchildren. He always had his golf cart ready and waiting for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to drive around the neighborhood. Robert loved his neighbors and helping anyone in need; he did not meet a stranger. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gray, of Midland, TX and his brother, Edward Gray, of Rowlett, TX. Their daughter, Jaanna Ruth, born in 1956 and daughter, Dianna Kay, born in 1958, both born in Paris, TX and son, Caulie Dan born 1962 in Midland, TX. He is survived by 9 wonderful grandchildren, Amy, Daniel, Jimmy, Misty, Sean, Brandy, Katie, Katheleen, and Kursty. Also, 18 precious great-grandchildren and one great, great, grandson. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Pallbearers will be Sean Chaney, Gary Rupe, Rickie O'Neal, Luke Emerson, Steve Moody, and Donny Alsobrook. Any charitable donations should be made to Hogan Park Golf Course in Robert Gray's name and a tree will be planted in his honor. Please mail to Hogan Park Golf Course, 3600 North Fairgrounds Road, Midland, TX 79702. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Stonegate Fellowship in Building F. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In Robert's honor please wear a casual bright shirt or your brightest golf shirt. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolence can be made at

