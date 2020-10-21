Robert "Bob" Hance Jenson passed away on October 14, 2020. Bob was born December 20, 1935. He was born five minutes before his identical twin brother, Rob. Their mother passed away during childbirth and they were raised by their mother's identical twin sister and her husband. Bob had four brothers and five sisters. He was raised in Knox City, Texas and graduated a proud Greyhound. He then went on to Texas Tech University on a football scholarship. In 1955, while in Lubbock at Texas Tech, he met the love of his life, Arleta Black. They fell in love and were married on December 29, 1955 in Anton, Texas. They then moved to Fort Stockton, Texas to farm in the 1950s. There they became lifelong residents, raising two daughters, Sandra "Sandy" Hill and Delise Henry Grovo. Bob and Arleta were active in the Ft. Stockton community. They were long time members of the First Methodist and First Presbyterian churches, had a significant presence at the Fort Stockton Water Carnival, and were involved with a local Boy Scout troop. Bob was a lifetime Boy Scout. He and his twin brother were both Eagle Scouts. Bob received his Wood Badge, was a Troop Leader, and was awarded the Silver Beaver, the Scout's highest award for volunteer service. His greatest joy was found in his grandchildren, Shannon, Heather, Bethany and Caleb. He beamed with pride when they each graduated from Texas Tech University. Bob lost Arleta in 2004 to ALS. He then moved to Midland in 2010, where he loved being close to family, watching football, enjoying family meals, and watching his great grandkids, and great grand nieces and nephews play sports. He made many new friends at Northwestern Baptist Church and had many swim buddies while water walking at the COM Aquatic Pool. Bob leaves behind a sister-in-law, Jimmie Jenson; daughter, Sandy Hill and her husband Mark, daughter, Delise Henry Grovo and her husband Sean; grandchildren, Shannon Lynn Gonzalez and her husband Ruben, Heather Hill Mata and Isaac Mata, Beth Hill and her husband Matt, Caleb Hill and his fiancé Maggee Albertson; and four great grandchildren, Camden Moore, Charlotte Mata, Blake Moore, and Grant Robert Mata. Bob was an active uncle to his nineteen nieces and nephews, and many great and great-grand nieces and nephews. You could always call Uncle Bob. His twin brother's daughter, Janee' McAnally, her husband Mike, and her children, Josh Stewart and wife Ady, John Robin Stewart and wife Cathryn, and Callie Stewart and husband Blake; along with their children Robin, Reed, Clay, Lachlan, and Liev all held a very special place in his heart. We are very thankful to the kind and dedicated healthcare professionals in the Covid ward at Midland Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care of Bob during his last days. We also want to thank Jennifer Cornia for all of her care. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to Midland Children's Rehab in honor of Grant Robert Mata. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com