Bob was born in Ballinger, Texas. He graduated from Ballinger High School and went on to study at The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, then Texas A&M University. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Technological College in Lubbock, Texas. Mr. Northington was a proud Eagle Scout and veteran of World War II. He served in Seoul, Korea, as a U.S. Army Sergeant. After the war, he married the love of his life, Sara Carolyn Bigby (also from Ballinger, Texas). Bob and Carolyn had three beautiful children: Diana Lynn, Robert Charles and John Wesley Bigby. In 1967, Bob and Carolyn moved the family to Midland so that Bob could pursue his career in the oil and gas industry as a Certified Professional Landman. He worked for Phillips Petroleum Company, Mesa Petroleum Company, Mid-America Petroleum Company and as an Independent Landman throughout North America. Later in his career, he worked as a Municipal Bond Consultant for the Loews Corporation in New York. Bob and Carolyn eventually settled in Marble Falls, Texas, to enjoy their golden years. Bob served as a Member of The Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, while also serving as the Mayor of Meadowlakes, their beloved lakefront community. Sadly, Carolyn lost her battle to cancer in 2002. Bob later married fellow Ballinger Bearcat Charlotte Miller Flynt. They enjoyed many good years together in the Dallas area before her passing in 2018. Mr. Northington then moved to Austin to spend his remaining years near family. Mr. Northington was preceded in death by his parents, Rena and Kinchen Northington; his brother, Kinchen Volentine Northington Jr.; his wife of 49 years, Sara Carolyn Bigby Northington; and wife Charlotte Miller Flynt Northington. Bob is survived by his sister, Martha Butler Northington, of Austin, Texas; his three children: Diana Northington Samponaro and her husband Peter of Greenwich, Connecticut; Charlie Northington and his wife Dina of Austin, Texas; John Northington and his wife Pamela of Washington, D.C. He is survived by his 11 beloved grandchildren: Caroline Samponaro, Amanda Samponaro Runne, Peter Samponaro Jr., Nichola Samponaro, Chase Northington, Alexandra Northington, Carter Northington, Patricia Northington, John Northington Jr., Henry Northington and Virginia Northington. Bob is also survived by loving family members Elizabeth Gallo Baskin, Michele Denise Black and six beautiful great-grandchildren. Remembrances may be shared at

