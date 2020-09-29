Robert Herman Bennett, 89, of Midland and formerly of Silsbee, Texas died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Bob lived at Polo Park Estates for the past 3 years where he had many friends. He was born on January 31, 1931, in Hicksbaugh TX, to Laura Murk Bennett and Leon Burton Bennett. Mr. Bennett was a career Air Force NCO. He served his country in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the military, he had a second career with the Federal Aviation Administration retiring again after 20 years of service. His survivors include his children, David Keith Bennett of Leander, Texas; Kathy Robinson and her husband, Price, of Midland, Texas; and Roy Dean Bennett of Springfield,Missouri; grandchildren, Trey Robinson of McKinney, Texas and Brittany Paige (who Bob named) of Addison, Texas; and siblings, Margaret Haralson of Spurger and Virginia Sikes of Dallas. He considered Nancy Haden one of his own kids as she grew up as part of his family for many years. His brother in law, Kenny Cudd, was a part of his family as well because he was always there no matter where the family lived. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Cudd Bennett; brother, L.D. Bennett; and sisters, Hazel Farrill and Annette Comeaux. He was known by many names by many people such as Robert, Bob, Bobby, Herman, Hammer, Uncle Herman, Dad, Pops, Daddy, G-Paw, Ole Fossil, and Mr. Bennett. One of his greatest joys was building his own home from the ground up in Silsbee, Texas. He also built a beautiful red barn next to it. Bob and his beloved wife Jan enjoyed 24 years living in this home. Bob was known for being able to build things and tinker in his shop. He loved volunteering at the Care Center as a handyman. He told stories of fixing things in elderly people's home such as refrigerators, ramps, sinks etc. He did this work happily for banana pudding, cobbler or a piece of cake. A gathering of Mr. Bennett's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His interment will follow at Votaw Cemetery, Votaw. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
