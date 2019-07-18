Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. "Bob" Castor. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Robert J. "Bob" Castor passed away July 11, 2019 in Fort Worth. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Bob was born in San Angelo, Texas to Louis Monroe Castor and Genevieve McFall Castor where he grew up and graduated from San Angelo High School. Upon graduation he moved to Midland, Texas and went to work for Signal Oil and Gas as a Map Tech. It was at this time he realized he loved the oil and gas business. Bob met his future wife and the love of his life, Tommye Joyce Shoemake and they were married November 14, 1957. They were married for 57 years and had two children, Mica Castor Bergman and Alan Randall Castor. In 1960, Bob went to work for Forest Oil. He began his career as a scout and later promoted to the landman position. He became the West Texas Division Landman upon the retirement of his best friend and mentor, Calvin Creech. In the late 1970's, Bob received the opportunity to go to work for two gentlemen who were looking to take their company to the next level, Howard Parker and Joe Parsley. Their company, Parker and Parsley, became Bob's next chapter of his life. Bob worked for Parker and Parsley from 1978 until his retirement in 1996. Bob loved the oil and gas business, enjoying the adventure and learning, but most of all loved the many people he met over the years. Bob was known for his quiet counsel, soft spoken kindness, and his wonderful sense of humor. His brand of honor and integrity was that of the old way where your handshake was your word. Bob was well respected and admired which made him a wonderful mentor for many in his profession. He was a member of American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL) and Permian Basin Landmen's Association (PBLA). Bob is survived by his children, Mica Castor Bergman and Alan R. Castor, four grandsons, Drew Bergman and his wife Mary Katherine, Grant Bergman, Spencer Bergman, Graham Castor and his beloved King Charles Cavalier dog, Cody. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, his parents, his brothers, Louis, James and Edward Castor, and his two sisters, Francis Sanford and Mary Kirksey. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been set up with the Permian Basin Landmen's Association. The Robert J. (Bob) Castor Scholarship, P. O. Box 2292, Midland, Texas 79702. Knowing the man Bob was, and his love for his profession, he would be honored knowing he was able to help create the new generation of Landmen. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.

