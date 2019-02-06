Notice Guest Book View Sign

Robert John Ketter, 66, of Midland/Lake Leon, Texas, peacefully passed away at his lake house on February 1, 2019. Bob Ketter was one-of-a-kind, a real character to all that knew him. He was a beloved husband to the love of his life, Yoyo (Sellars) Ketter, a father to Jacque Jones of Midland and J.R. Ketter (Meredith) of Kyle, Texas. Bob leaves behind five precious grandchildren: Emilee Jones, Jake Jones, Jackson Ketter, Case Ketter Jones, and Allie Ann Ketter. Bob was born on December 29th, 1952 in Odessa to Ginny and John R. Ketter who both preceded him in death. Bob was raised in Midland with his five siblings; Jim (Yolanda) Ketter, Pat (Wes) Snyder, Mike Ketter, Mary Ketter, Beth (Bill) Frederickson. He graduated from Midland High School in 1971 and later attended Tarleton State University. At Tarleton, he met two of his life-long buddies, Rickey Mims and David Brewer. The trio was known as the "Three Amigos". He returned to Midland and married his high-school sweetheart Yoyo and they remained in Midland to raise their family. Bob was an avid bull-rider and outdoorsman. He loved to fish and hunt, and many times could be found doing both with his neighbor and good buddy Ronnie Long. Bob was a skilled electrician and grew up in the trade working in the electrical field his entire life. Bob was known for being a simple, honest, hard-working man who was true to his word. He will be remembered by most as being one of the biggest pranksters of his time! There are many electrical hands that still to this day refuse to work on a job-site with him. The family welcomes you to join them on Friday, February 8th at the Green Tree Country Club Ballroom from 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. for a final "Cheers" and roast in honor of Bob's life in place of funeral services. Please come and share all your "BOB" stories. While our hearts are broken, we have hope. "For our commonwealth is in heaven, from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will change our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power which enables him even to subject all things to himself" Philippians 3:20-21. In lieu of flowers donations to Justin J Watt foundation, hurricane aid for Port Aransas

