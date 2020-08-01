Robert Jones, 79 of Midland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A visitation will take place from 6:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Stonegate Fellowship. A burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.+



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store