Robert Jones, 79 of Midland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Stonegate Fellowship with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Robert grew up in Artesia, New Mexico and graduated from Artesia High School. He served in the U.S Army from December 10, 1963 to December 9, 1969. He was honorably discharged and then moved to Midland, Texas in 1970. He worked for the city of Midland from 1971 until he retired in 2005. Robert met his wife, Maria, in 1981 and they were married in 1983. They raised three kids, twelve grandkids, and eight great grandkids. Robert was someone dearly loved by everybody and cherished by his family. He will be forever missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. Robert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maria Jones; children Maria Gomez of Houston, Malissa Garcia and husband Alfred of Big Spring and Roberto Gomez of Midland. He is also survived by his granddaughters Jovita Gomez, Tomie Gomez, Serenity Garcia, Carmen Lopez, Jasinda Gomez, Talina Gomez and grandsons Joe Garcia, Alfred Garcia, Fabian Garcia, Shawn Garcia, Jose Lopez and Samuel Perez; great granddaughters Melody Garcia, Kaila Green and Armani Gomez; great grandsons Ares Garcia, Uriah Garcia, Josiah Garcia, Johnny Sanchez, Jr, Fabian Garcia. Also surviving him are his brothers Truman, Gordon, Johnny and wife Brenda; sisters Eva, Naomi and husband Benny, Jackie, Ruby and husband Art. Several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins also survive him. Robert is preceded in death by his father Jack Otis Jones, mother Trudy Jones and a brother-in-law Ray Murdock. Pallbearers will be Joe Garcia, Jose Lopez, Alfred Garcia Jr., Fabian Garcia, Shawn Garcia, Alfred Garcia Sr. Honorary pallbearer, Samuel Perez. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
