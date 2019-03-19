Notice Guest Book View Sign

Robert K (Bobby) Hillin Sr. of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away the morning of Saturday, March 16th, surrounded by family. Devoted husband of PJ Hillin; loving father of Deborah (Steve) Rickey, Bobby (Jamie) Hillin Jr., Adriane Lawless, Clay (Cassandra) Hillin and Chandler Hillin; grandfather of six and great-grandfather of three. Bobby lived life to the fullest. Over the course of almost eight decades, he touched lives as an independent oilman, race car driver, IndyCar team owner, art collector, dutiful husband, loving father, mentor to many and friend to even more. A competitive and driven man, he strove to be the best, and could always see the best in others. His proudest achievements were the successes of those he helped. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at the Holy Ghost Lutheran Church at 115 E. San Antonio Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. Reception to immediately follow at InSight Gallery, 214 W Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, TX. Funeral Home Schaetter's Funeral Home

301 East San Antonio Street

Fredericksburg , TX 78624

