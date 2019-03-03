Robert L. "Bob" Murdock, 86, of Midland passed away on February 26, 2019. Services will be held at a later date to be determined. Bob was born on October 13, 1932, in Tempe, AZ to Charles and Hazel Murdock of Artesia, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Hazel Murdock and his brother Johnny Murdock. He is survived by wife, Francie Thorn Murdock of Midland, Texas; son, Jay Murdock of Parkersburg, West Virginia; daughter, Dana Rockow and her husband, Brent of Oklahoma; daughter, Gayle Murdock of Lubbock, Texas; son, William Murdock, his wife Vanessa and son Carson Murdock of Montgomery, Texas; and son, Chance Murdock, his wife Courtney and their son Hudson of Lawrence, Kansas. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Ashton Medical Lodge and Ruby Garcia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lone Star Animal Sanctuary or Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Murdock.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019