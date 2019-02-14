Notice Guest Book View Sign

Robert Lee Dorn was born Dec. 5, 1944 to Elester R. Dorn and Othell Dorn of Midland, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Elester and Othell Dorn four sisters Edna Mackey, Barbara Gibson, Doris Jean Harvey and Juanita Garcia. Three Brothers Eugene Dorn, Jackie Dorn and Howard Gene Dorn. Robert attended Sam Houston Elementary and graduated from Douglas Junior High School in San Antonio TX. He joined the Army at age of 16 where he was stationed at Fort Sill Oklahoma earned many awards. Robert worked at Midland Memorial Hospital as an Orderly intern he worked also in the Midland Independent School District. Robert Accomplished many things in his lifetime. Roberts assignments before he passed away was a Chaplain at Breaking Bread Kitchen where he started there with Church on wheels (COW) which later became Breaking Bread Kitchen where he wore many hats Chaplain/Janitor there for 14 years. There he Minister, served and loved doing the Lord's work. Whatever you needed day or night Robert was there. Robert was a true servant of God, he was an accomplished singer "Oh how he could sing" he was requested to sing at many Weddings, Funerals and Churches. Robert traveled to Jamaica his eyes would light up talking about his trips there. He talked about traveling out of town preaching in different Churches. Robert will certainly be missed as he is greatly loved and he touches so many hearts. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Betty G. Dorn of Midland, Texas. One sister Betty Jean Coaster of Hubbard, TX. Four brothers Elester R. Dorn Jr. of San Antonio TX, Arthur Duson (Louvina) of Hobbs NM , Kenneth Ray Duson (Venetia) of Ft Worth TX, Nephew/Brother Edward E Mackey Sr. (Velma) of Midland TX, and Six Grand Children and a host of Nieces, Nephews and Relatives. Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral service is set for Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at True Lite Christian Fellowship; 3001 North A St. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

2508 N. Big Spring

Midland , TX 79705

