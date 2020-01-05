Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Elevate Church 200 Baldwin St Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Robert "Robby" Leonard Duncan, 17, of Midland Texas went to his Heavenly home on December 31st, 2019. Robert was born in Ruidoso, NM on June 16, 2002 to Robert Duncan of Goliad, TX and Silver Nock of Midland, TX. Robert lived his childhood in Pleasanton TX and Midland TX where he led his fun-loving adventurous life making memories alongside his friends and his family; entertaining them with his funny, charming and witty personality. Robert's happiness always shined through from the very beginning as a baby and all throughout his life. From pranking everyone with the most elaborate pranks, to using his quick wit to make up a joke, he would always find a way to make you laugh. As Robert grew over the years, his intelligence and heart of gold did too. He loved to read and fill his head with knowledge. He would build mechanical things from anything laying around to make it into a robot of some sort. He was into everything, from being a bookworm to being a daredevil. He loved being in MMA, which he began at age 6, under coaches Jackson Burcham & KC Windham. At the age of 12, he began training under world champion Professor Bruno Bastos. He went to several competitions, winning first or second place on more than one occasion. In the midst of his success, he was always humble and never boastful. Robert had a love for music as well. At age 12, he joined band at school, playing the clarinet. He wanted to be a percussionist, but received the letter from the band director for clarinet. When asked if he would continue band even though he didn't get the instrument of his choice, he smirked & said "I'm going to play the clarinet like a boss!" And he did! Once he began his school year, he learned to play other instruments as well including a drum set, acoustic guitar and an electric guitar that his Gramps built for him. He learned the guitar basics from Gramps, and self-taught thereafter. He would help his sister Rylie with her Cello too. They frequently talked about how they were going to start a band. He would often help his teachers help other students. His teachers loved him dearly. He was considered a "teacher's pet" all throughout his life. As time went on, the love of music took precedence over the MMA activity throughout Middle School and High School where Robert focused on his marching band activity. During his Junior year in Pleasanton, TX, Robert decided he wanted to graduate from Midland Lee High School as a Lee Rebel. Robert's plans following high school graduation were to join the Army & utilize that opportunity to be further educated in engineering and computer sciences. Robert loved his four sisters so much. He spent his life harassing them like a typical brother would, but he would protect them at all costs too. His niece was his princess. No one could tell her no, but he could negotiate with her and always end up making her happy in the midst of accomplishing whatever it was they were trying to get done. Robert also had 3 small cousins he loved that he would help out with. He was full of patience with the little ones. Robert also loved to cook. Sometimes very strange recipes, but always ultimately good things. On occasion, sometimes something as simple as a grilled cheese sandwich. Throughout 2019, Robert was an instrumental team member of the family's "Borrowed Time Racing" Vega which raced in the No Prep Small Tire Series across Texas and New Mexico. Robert took great pride in helping prepare the care before each run and was admittedly very proud of the team's accomplishments. His favorite Christmas present in 2018 was a deep fryer, and he would fry any and everything! He loved to eat, mostly Mexican foods, chicken, burgers & steak. He was always hungry. Robert had three pets he loved; a ball python, bearded dragon, and his dog. He was very close to his entire family. Whether it was sitting in his Gigi's lap or his mama's lap no matter how much he had outgrown them, dancing with his sister, flying over Grandma Marsha's ranch with his Grandpa Gordon, building things with his Gramps, working on building a house with his uncle, working with the horses or shooting various guns with Grandpa Dave, going to the skate parks with his uncle and cousins, Robert loved with all of his heart and demonstrated his love for each of them in so many different ways. We love you Robert more than words can ever express. We thank God for allowing us to be a part of your life and all the memories created along the way! We will see you again! Love Always, your family and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Dorothy and Harmon Bielby as well as Marshall and Marie Roberts. Robert is survived by his parents, Toby and Silver Nock of Midland TX, Robert Duncan of Goliad TX, Tiffany Monrad of Golinda TX. Tammy and Cason Mashburn of Midland TX and James Prcin of Odessa TX. Siblings: Rylie Prcin, Amber Whittle, Devin Rehders all of Midland TX, and Paisley Duncan of Golinda TX. Grandparents: Jack and Beverly Nichols of Midland TX, Dave and Sandy Duncan of Ft Davis TX,Marsha Roberts and Gordon Hughett of Marathon TX, Maggie and Dave Rogers of Odessa TX, Pam and Gary Stevens of Midland TX and Sherry Womack of Henrietta TX. Niece: MaKinsley Almodova of Midland TX Uncles and Aunts: Jack and Amanda Nichols of Midland TX, Irma Chandler of Midland TX, Oran and Kendra Duncan of Denver City TX, Devalon and Billy Burk of Mansfield TX, Bobby Hicks of Wichita Falls, TX, Daniel Enriquez of Wichita Falls TX, Crystal and Travis Nixon of Henrietta TX, Mahalah and Cole Skelton of Henrietta TX, and Rene Abbot of Henrietta TX along with several other chosen aunts and uncles as well as cousins. God Parents: Allen and Amanda Brumlow of Roswell, NM, Jeanna and Matt Pierce of Roswell NM, and LaTrina and Jaime Martinez of Midland TX. Visitation will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home located at 3800 N Big Spring St, Midland TX 79705. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Elevate Church located at 200 Baldwin St, Midland TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

Robert "Robby" Leonard Duncan, 17, of Midland Texas went to his Heavenly home on December 31st, 2019. Robert was born in Ruidoso, NM on June 16, 2002 to Robert Duncan of Goliad, TX and Silver Nock of Midland, TX. Robert lived his childhood in Pleasanton TX and Midland TX where he led his fun-loving adventurous life making memories alongside his friends and his family; entertaining them with his funny, charming and witty personality. Robert's happiness always shined through from the very beginning as a baby and all throughout his life. From pranking everyone with the most elaborate pranks, to using his quick wit to make up a joke, he would always find a way to make you laugh. As Robert grew over the years, his intelligence and heart of gold did too. He loved to read and fill his head with knowledge. He would build mechanical things from anything laying around to make it into a robot of some sort. He was into everything, from being a bookworm to being a daredevil. He loved being in MMA, which he began at age 6, under coaches Jackson Burcham & KC Windham. At the age of 12, he began training under world champion Professor Bruno Bastos. He went to several competitions, winning first or second place on more than one occasion. In the midst of his success, he was always humble and never boastful. Robert had a love for music as well. At age 12, he joined band at school, playing the clarinet. He wanted to be a percussionist, but received the letter from the band director for clarinet. When asked if he would continue band even though he didn't get the instrument of his choice, he smirked & said "I'm going to play the clarinet like a boss!" And he did! Once he began his school year, he learned to play other instruments as well including a drum set, acoustic guitar and an electric guitar that his Gramps built for him. He learned the guitar basics from Gramps, and self-taught thereafter. He would help his sister Rylie with her Cello too. They frequently talked about how they were going to start a band. He would often help his teachers help other students. His teachers loved him dearly. He was considered a "teacher's pet" all throughout his life. As time went on, the love of music took precedence over the MMA activity throughout Middle School and High School where Robert focused on his marching band activity. During his Junior year in Pleasanton, TX, Robert decided he wanted to graduate from Midland Lee High School as a Lee Rebel. Robert's plans following high school graduation were to join the Army & utilize that opportunity to be further educated in engineering and computer sciences. Robert loved his four sisters so much. He spent his life harassing them like a typical brother would, but he would protect them at all costs too. His niece was his princess. No one could tell her no, but he could negotiate with her and always end up making her happy in the midst of accomplishing whatever it was they were trying to get done. Robert also had 3 small cousins he loved that he would help out with. He was full of patience with the little ones. Robert also loved to cook. Sometimes very strange recipes, but always ultimately good things. On occasion, sometimes something as simple as a grilled cheese sandwich. Throughout 2019, Robert was an instrumental team member of the family's "Borrowed Time Racing" Vega which raced in the No Prep Small Tire Series across Texas and New Mexico. Robert took great pride in helping prepare the care before each run and was admittedly very proud of the team's accomplishments. His favorite Christmas present in 2018 was a deep fryer, and he would fry any and everything! He loved to eat, mostly Mexican foods, chicken, burgers & steak. He was always hungry. Robert had three pets he loved; a ball python, bearded dragon, and his dog. He was very close to his entire family. Whether it was sitting in his Gigi's lap or his mama's lap no matter how much he had outgrown them, dancing with his sister, flying over Grandma Marsha's ranch with his Grandpa Gordon, building things with his Gramps, working on building a house with his uncle, working with the horses or shooting various guns with Grandpa Dave, going to the skate parks with his uncle and cousins, Robert loved with all of his heart and demonstrated his love for each of them in so many different ways. We love you Robert more than words can ever express. We thank God for allowing us to be a part of your life and all the memories created along the way! We will see you again! Love Always, your family and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Dorothy and Harmon Bielby as well as Marshall and Marie Roberts. Robert is survived by his parents, Toby and Silver Nock of Midland TX, Robert Duncan of Goliad TX, Tiffany Monrad of Golinda TX. Tammy and Cason Mashburn of Midland TX and James Prcin of Odessa TX. Siblings: Rylie Prcin, Amber Whittle, Devin Rehders all of Midland TX, and Paisley Duncan of Golinda TX. Grandparents: Jack and Beverly Nichols of Midland TX, Dave and Sandy Duncan of Ft Davis TX,Marsha Roberts and Gordon Hughett of Marathon TX, Maggie and Dave Rogers of Odessa TX, Pam and Gary Stevens of Midland TX and Sherry Womack of Henrietta TX. Niece: MaKinsley Almodova of Midland TX Uncles and Aunts: Jack and Amanda Nichols of Midland TX, Irma Chandler of Midland TX, Oran and Kendra Duncan of Denver City TX, Devalon and Billy Burk of Mansfield TX, Bobby Hicks of Wichita Falls, TX, Daniel Enriquez of Wichita Falls TX, Crystal and Travis Nixon of Henrietta TX, Mahalah and Cole Skelton of Henrietta TX, and Rene Abbot of Henrietta TX along with several other chosen aunts and uncles as well as cousins. God Parents: Allen and Amanda Brumlow of Roswell, NM, Jeanna and Matt Pierce of Roswell NM, and LaTrina and Jaime Martinez of Midland TX. Visitation will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home located at 3800 N Big Spring St, Midland TX 79705. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Elevate Church located at 200 Baldwin St, Midland TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close