Robert Lewis Scott, of Midland, Texas was born to the late A.D. and Jessie Scott on June 29, 1937, and passed away April 17, 2019. Viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Services starting at 1:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX. Robert served in the United States Army in the early 1960's and later worked for Howard Co Road and Bridge. Survivors include his wife, Johnnie Mae Scott; daughters, Kim Whittaker and husband Michael, Angela Johnson, Kathrine Cantu and husband Frankie, Marissa Carrasco and husband Jeff; sons, Justin Scott, Jarvis Ingram and wife Yvette; one sister and 3 brothers.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019