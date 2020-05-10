Robert Neill, 94 of Midland, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 . A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, May 21 at Nalley Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Robert was born on April 30, 1925 in El Paso, Texas to Winnie Mae Davis and Morgan Neill. He served in the Army Air Force as a B25 pilot and was discharged in 1945. Robert graduated from Texas Tech University with a BS in Geology. He married Regina Isabel Calhoun on June 3, 1949, and was happily married for 69 years. He worked with Pure Oil Company until 1969, when he became an Independent Geologist. Robert was known for his custom modified gadgets that he engineered to his specifications. He loved music and was known to start singing at the drop of a hat. Robert and his wife were passionate about their dogs and Robert had a knack for training. Robert was a wealth of knowledge, his anecdotes and stories will be missed by family and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Regina Isabel Neill. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Home Hospice and Robert's dear friends that were family to him and his wife. We rejoice that Robert and Regina are now together with their Savior Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to the Robert & Regina Neill fund with the Permian Basin Area Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 10, 2020.