Roger Wendell Nixon, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Midland. Family services will be scheduled at a later date. Roger was born July 9, 1945 in Vernon, Texas to Bernice and Oliver W. Nixon. He is survived by his wife Lavera Nixon; sister Virginia and Gary Throckmorton; niece Terri Smillie; nephews Roger Throckmorton and Robert Throckmorton. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Midland County Crisis Intervention Unit and to Senior Link Midland. Arrangements are under the care of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
