Robert Reed was born in Grand Haven, Michigan on September 22, 1960 to Mary Maker Romero. Robert passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at Desert Garden Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Midland. Robert is proceeded in death by his mother Mary Maker Romero and a brother Ronnie Brookshire. Robert is survived by a sister Alisha Maker Haase and brother in law Bill of Midland, brother Michael Maker of Midland, sister Linda Sheahan and brother in law Mike of Georgia, and sister, Nancy Pendergrass and Laquita Maker both of North Carolina, and a host of nieces and nephews. Robert's request was that no service be held.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019