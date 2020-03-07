A Visitation for Robert Ross MacCurdy will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home, Located at 801 Andrews Hwy Midland, Texas 79701. Service will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ellis Funeral Home Chapel, with Andrew Adams officiating, and a Burial following at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. The family welcomes everyone to join and celebrate Robert's life. Services are entrusted to and under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2020