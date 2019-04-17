Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Terral Howard. View Sign

Robert Terral Howard, loving son and father died unexpectedly in Houston, Texas on April 12, 2019 at the age of 28. Terral was born on February 3, 1991 in Midland, Texas to Randy and Elizabeth Howard. He grew up in Midland where he enjoyed playing sports and being with his family and friends. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 2009. Some of his favorite hobbies were, cars, floating the river, going to amusement parks, hanging at the lake with family and most of all being a dad. He eventually moved to Houston, Texas to start a family and new beginning. He was working for Chart Industries as a Cryogenics Analysis and enjoyed his job. His son, Conner remembers him as a fun, energetic Minecraft playing dad who loved to take him to the movies, and encouraged him to pursue anything he wants in life. Terral is survived by one son, Conner Howard. Parents; Elizabeth and Andy Chandler of Midland; Randy and Amy Howard of Houston; sisters Jordyn Poitevint and Katelyn Chandler of Midland; brothers Blake Chandler of Midland, Garrett and Trace Howard of Houston; Grandparents; Ronnie and Cynthia Gilbreath of Houston, Ashley and Brenda Chandler, of Midland, and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by Robert McCurdy Sr. (Papaw) and Lizzie McCurdy (MeMaw) of Midland. Charles Howard and Ruth Hogue of Houston. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Dr. Jimmy Braswell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Terral's life.

Robert Terral Howard, loving son and father died unexpectedly in Houston, Texas on April 12, 2019 at the age of 28. Terral was born on February 3, 1991 in Midland, Texas to Randy and Elizabeth Howard. He grew up in Midland where he enjoyed playing sports and being with his family and friends. He graduated from Greenwood High School in 2009. Some of his favorite hobbies were, cars, floating the river, going to amusement parks, hanging at the lake with family and most of all being a dad. He eventually moved to Houston, Texas to start a family and new beginning. He was working for Chart Industries as a Cryogenics Analysis and enjoyed his job. His son, Conner remembers him as a fun, energetic Minecraft playing dad who loved to take him to the movies, and encouraged him to pursue anything he wants in life. Terral is survived by one son, Conner Howard. Parents; Elizabeth and Andy Chandler of Midland; Randy and Amy Howard of Houston; sisters Jordyn Poitevint and Katelyn Chandler of Midland; brothers Blake Chandler of Midland, Garrett and Trace Howard of Houston; Grandparents; Ronnie and Cynthia Gilbreath of Houston, Ashley and Brenda Chandler, of Midland, and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by Robert McCurdy Sr. (Papaw) and Lizzie McCurdy (MeMaw) of Midland. Charles Howard and Ruth Hogue of Houston. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Dr. Jimmy Braswell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Terral's life. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ellis Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close