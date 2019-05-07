Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Vance Klemme. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Robert Vance Klemme saw the face of God on Friday afternoon, May 3, 2019. He was doing what he loved best, which was camping with his family and close friends. He was born November 4, 1970 in Dallas, Texas to Judith Parker and Charles Whitmore Klemme. Bob graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1989, from Texas Tech University in 1994, and married Emily Brenner May 27, 1995. As a friend reflected so beautifully, "he was the very best husband, the very best dad, a leader, a man so filled with the Holy Spirit in its MOST joyful sense that it spilled out all over the place every single minute of his day. You felt LOVED every time you walked away from an interaction with himhe goes on to our Lord, and not a single person who believes in God could ever disbelieve he is with Him now. He was Christ to everyone." Bob's daily life and activities reflected his beautiful spirit. He was deeply spiritual and prayerful and a theological debate with Bob was always both lively and educational. Bob was a youth group leader. He was active in Indian Guides and Indian Princesses from the moment his first child was old enough to participate in 2004. He was on several boards for Hospice of Midland and The Way Retreat Center among others. He volunteered extensively at St. Ann's Catholic Church and was actively involved in raising funds for the new Youth Activities Building at St. Ann's. He was also an avid hunter, skier, camper, Eagle Scout, played guitar, piano, and sang. Bob built his own thriving business from the ground up. He also bought a lottery ticket once a week, "just in case." Bob was preceded in death by his parents Judith and Charles Klemme as well as his uncle, Bob Parker. Left to honor Bob and bear witness to his love and legacy of faith are his wife of 24 years, Emily; and his children Ben, Will, Molly, Sam, Claire and Luke. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Windi and Whit Klemme, sister and brother-in-law Tony and Susan Klemme Quill, cousins Kathy Boss, Nannette King, and Lisa Fountain, and their families and his aunt, Nancy Krueger. Surrounding Emily and the children at this time also are her mother, Karen Mason, her sister Jane Brenner (Andrew) Swartz, Julia Brenner (Bobby) Barrett, her brother John (Traci Goodgion) Brenner, her father Michael Lance (Ruth) Brenner of Gastonia, N.C., and nieces and nephews Lesa Wright, Lindsey Brenner, Morgan Swartz, Annie Swartz, Michael Brenner, Hannah Klemme, Macaiah Klemme, Zach Klemme, Gracie Klemme, and Judah Klemme. A rosary will be held for Bob on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to The Way Retreat Center (Midland) and the Youth Activities Building (St. Ann's Church). Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

