Robert Whitfield McCurry, 91, of Cresson breathed his last breath on Saturday, November 16, 2019 as our Savior wrapped his arms around him and welcomed him into Heaven. Memorial service: 1:00 p.m., Friday, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Robert was born on July 23, 1928 in Winnfield, Louisiana to Chessie and Susie McCurry. Robert was raised in the Methodist Church where he accepted Christ at an early age and lived a life reflecting his faith in our Lord and Savior. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1949 with a B.A. in Education, and he enjoyed a long career in sales. Robert knew the importance of family and he loved them dearly. He never complained about anything and enjoyed building things and being outside. He loved horses and his dog and going out to eat Mexican food. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister. Robert is survived by his wife: Joan McCurry, son: Brian McCurry and wife Brenna, daughter: April McCurry, grandchildren: Cole and wife Kelli, Cody and wife Lauren, Hali and Kelcie, and a great-grandchild due in January.

