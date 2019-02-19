Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberto Garcia Fino. View Sign

Roberto Garcia Fino 69, of Midland, passed away Thursday, February 14th, from injuries sustained during a vehicular accident. Robert was born to Apolonio Lujan Fino and Maria Garcia Fino on September 4, 1949 in Roswell, NM. He spent most of his childhood in Ojinaga, Mexico and moved to Midland at the age of 13. As a young man he enjoyed all sports and was an excellent tennis and baseball player, winning a state championship in tennis. Robert was an avid fan of boxing, horse races, gambling and loved fishing and camping with family. He loved road trips and took his family on many vacations all over Texas and New Mexico. He was also in a bowling league with his co-workers at Borden's milk during his 17-year tenure. He met many of his life-long friends there. He enjoyed gardening and passed his green thumb to some of his children. He loved all children and they loved him, he would often be found among the little ones at family gatherings amazing them with a whistling trick he did with a tiny piece of plastic. Many of his nieces and nephews have fond memories of the fun they had with him. He was a prankster who never minded being the one on the other end of a good joke, he was the first to laugh at himself. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Ellen Munoz Fino, of Midland and wife of 10 years Maria Teresa Fino, his son Robert Garcia Fino Jr. of Dallas, son Richard Fino and wife Maria Carrillo of Odessa, daughter Christine Fino Ybarra and husband Stephen Wright of Midland, daughter Cindy and Mohamed Aaram of Austin, son Alex and Kirstein Fino and brothers Paul and Lucy Fino, Willie and Kathy Fino, Efren and Diane Fino, all of Midland, his sisters Mary and Jorge Villa and Reyna Fino, all of Midland; grandchildren Andrew Ybarra and Victoria Ybarra, and his four great-grandchildren Azmariah, Aaliyah, John, and Jaedyn, his step children Ulises Alverez, Daniel Alverez, Claudia Alverez, Isela Alverez, and Jorge Alverez all of Midland and step-grandchildren, Cristal, Irvin, Perla, Cesar, Jorge, Alexander, Alexis, Lukas, Mateo, Natalia, Adamari and Armandito. He also leaves behind countless in-laws, cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and beloved friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Viewing will be Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell Ave, Midland TX. 79701. Rosary will also be Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Stonegate Church, 6000 W. Wadley in the auditorium at 10:00 A.M., burial at Resthaven North immediately following the service. Flowers may be sent to Heavenly Gate, and donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the Area Missions Outreach Services. Funeral Service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to

