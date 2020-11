Roberto Gomez, 72, of Midland passed away November 12, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland. Memorial mass will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com