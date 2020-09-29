Roberto Muñoz, 81, of Midland, Texas passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Odessa Medical Center. Roberto was born on March 8, 1939, to the late Concepcion Muñoz and Maria Magdalena Diaz in Banderas, Mexico. He was a very honest and hard working man. He loved his farm animals, but his passions were his horses and goats. Roberto was very loving. He cared so much about his children and grandchildren. He always had a smile on his face and had a great sense of humor. Roberto is survived by his wife, Ana Muñoz; three sons, Arturo Muñoz, Alonzo Muñoz, and Roberto Muñoz Jr.; four daughters, Graciela Vasquez, Aida Muñoz, Lore Muñoz, and Angie Muñoz all of Midland, Texas; one brother Israel Muñoz of Ft. Hancock, Texas; two sisters, Anita Torres of Midland, Texas and Ysidra Reyes Muñoz of California; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesus, Jose, and Socorro; two sisters, Aurelia and Rufina. Viewing will be on Monday September 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday September 29th from 9:00 a.m to 1p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday September 28th at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for Tuesday September 29th at 2:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Arturo Muñoz, Alonzo Muñoz, Roberto Muñoz Jr., Javier Vazquez, Arturo Muñoz Jr., and Jose Cereceres.



