1/1
Roberto Muñoz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberto Muñoz, 81, of Midland, Texas passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Odessa Medical Center. Roberto was born on March 8, 1939, to the late Concepcion Muñoz and Maria Magdalena Diaz in Banderas, Mexico. He was a very honest and hard working man. He loved his farm animals, but his passions were his horses and goats. Roberto was very loving. He cared so much about his children and grandchildren. He always had a smile on his face and had a great sense of humor. Roberto is survived by his wife, Ana Muñoz; three sons, Arturo Muñoz, Alonzo Muñoz, and Roberto Muñoz Jr.; four daughters, Graciela Vasquez, Aida Muñoz, Lore Muñoz, and Angie Muñoz all of Midland, Texas; one brother Israel Muñoz of Ft. Hancock, Texas; two sisters, Anita Torres of Midland, Texas and Ysidra Reyes Muñoz of California; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesus, Jose, and Socorro; two sisters, Aurelia and Rufina. Viewing will be on Monday September 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday September 29th from 9:00 a.m to 1p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday September 28th at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for Tuesday September 29th at 2:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Arturo Muñoz, Alonzo Muñoz, Roberto Muñoz Jr., Javier Vazquez, Arturo Muñoz Jr., and Jose Cereceres.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved