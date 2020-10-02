Robin Ray Stokes, 61, of Midland, TX passed away on September 28, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. Robin was born on December 6, 1958 to Charles and Patricia Harwell in Midland, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Stokes and Patricia Harwell. She is survived by one brother, Kenneth Charles Stokes (Janet) of Sachse, TX and her Special Boss, Griselda Bujanda, and Special Boss Jessica Ornelas. She is also survived by eight beloved dogs and two birds. Robin was a longtime employee of First Capital Bank of Tx. in Midland. She was dog lover, showing and breeding show dogs from about the age of fifteen. She was well know in the dog show world and will be greatly missed by all those who shared her passion and were family to her. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, TX. Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 AM at American Heritage Funeral Home.



