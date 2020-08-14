1/1
Rochelle "Rocky" Barrera
On August 12, 2020 Rocky passed away in her home, surrounded by her family. Rocky fought many hard battles in life and overcame them all. In 2017 she began her toughest battle when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Like the fighter she was, she fought until the end. Rocky married the love of her life, Eric Barrera, on January 1, 2011. She was a wonderful wife, mother, nana, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. Rocky was born in Wurzburg, Germany on June 14, 1973 to Lester and Jane Shelton. Though she was born in Germany she grew up in Grapecreek, TX where she attended school there as well as San Angelo Lakeview High School. Rocky had many accomplishments in her life but the ones she was most proud of were her children and grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Rocky was preceded in death by her father, Lester Shelton. Mother, Jane Anzaldua. Infant daughter Stephanie Burgess. Stepfather Daniel Anzaldua and father in law Daniel Barrera. Rocky is survived by her husband, Eric Barrera. Son, William Fuqua (Lindsey) of Carlsbad, TX. Son, T.J. Young (Skylar) of Midland, TX. Daughter, Jordan Barrera of Midland, TX. Daughter Ivry Kashae of Midland, TX. Six grandkids, Carson, Genevieve, Magnolia, Cheyanne, Khloee and Marilynn. Sister, Penny (Jesse) Yarbrough of Washington. Brother, Brian Anzaldua of Bastrop, TX. Sister in Law, Laura (Doug) Bell of San Angelo, TX. Stepmother, Clare Shelton of Bastrop, TX. Mother in Law, Pam Barrera of Levelland, TX. Brother in Law, Evan (Amanda) Barrera of Littlefield, TX. Along, with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom will miss her dearly. The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Kent Companies, Adam Sturdivant, Terry Adkisson and Bill Kent. We would like to personally thank Benita Baker, Amy Anderson, Melissa Martinez and Angela Reinhold. A celebration of Rocky's life will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland, TX. All guests are required to wear a mask upon entering the building and are to remain on the entire time of the service.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2020.
