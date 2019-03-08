Rocky M. Rue passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Midland, TX. Memorial services will be held at a later date. He was born on August 1, 1982 in Ruidoso, NM. He is survived by his mother Lydia Rue, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters, ; 16 nieces and nephews; 10 great nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019