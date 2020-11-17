1/
Rodolfo (Rudy) Portillo
1948 - 2020
Rodolfo (Rudy) Sanchez Portillo, 72 of Midland, Texas went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 13, 2020. Viewing will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 9:00am to 9:00pm with a memorial service at 7pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00am at Iglesia Bautista Monte Sinai located at 2105 S. Baird St. Midland, TX. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Officiating: Pastor Ben Chavez Rudy is survived by his wife Nena Portillo and their six children: sons Eleazar Portillo, Rudy Portillo Jr., daughters Cruzita Portillo, Talina Portillo, Cindy Pivaral, and Julie Ramos; one sister, Florinda Gomez; two brothers, Ben Sanchez and Raul Sanchez and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2020.
