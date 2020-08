Rodrigo Robles passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Rodrigo leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Lauren Thompson; son, John David Robles; and one brother. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store