On January 13,1916 Roe Etta Saddler arrived on this earth, unmistakably a gift from God, to Annie Lemons & Roe Saddler. On April 18, 2020 Mrs. Roe Etta Saddler Eaton finished the course. For 104 years she fought a good fight and now she is safely in the arms of the Lord. Roe Etta Eaton leaves to mom five children, Clara Moore, Lloyd Bedford (Susie), Leon Bedford (Rosie), Leola Jones, and Vernice Bedford two sisters, Mary Alice Dyers and Beverly Johnson and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, great great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends She is proceeded in death by her husband Jody Eaton, her child Roe Ethel Ratliff, her brother Willie Saddler, and her sister Everdee Graves. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery FUNERAL SERVICES ARE UNDER THE DIRECTION OF JACKIE WARREN FUNERAL HOME.

