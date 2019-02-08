Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Lee King. View Sign

Roger Lee King of Lamesa, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas, with Pastor Landon Coleman officiating. Roger was born on September 2, 1960, to Weldon and Charlotte Renay King in Newark, Ohio. He attended Jefferson Elementary, Adamsville Elementary, and Tri Valley High School. As a young child, Roger lived about two miles from fields of knee-high grass, flowing creeks, and all different kinds of wildlife. He would often spend time with his brother and friends, catching tadpoles and climbing big rocks and trees. Roger had a knack for bringing things home, including crawdads, rabbits, frogs, birds, and dogs. Over the course of his life, Roger cared for many pets. He loved attending Boy Scout summer camp where he learned archery, marksmanship, and camp cooking skills. In junior high, he developed a love for wood working in shop class and also played football. Eventually, Roger and Dave were given the responsibility of caring for their two younger sisters when their parents would work out of town. Lisa and Susie loved their older brothers. In the winter, they would all go sled riding on the hill behind Adamsville Elementary. Car hoods, pieces of tin and plastic, trash can lids, and inner tubes were all used to race over the snow. Roger married Mary Beth Hoskinson on October 2, 1977. Together they had three children: Debra, Brad, and Brent. He enjoyed taking his kids to the Zanesville Fair when they lived in Ohio so they could look at the farm animals and watch farmer competitions like the "tractor pull." Every year, the family would also attend the flea market to window shop for guns, hunting dogs, and look for good deals on just about anything else you can imagine. Providing for family was one of Roger's steadfast goals in life. He was the epitome of a hard-working man and loved working with his hands. The infamous side job was a staple of Roger's-he did just about anything involving construction and earned the reputation "Jack of All Trades" among many. Over his adult life, Roger worked as a roofer, framed houses, worked in the oil field on rigs, fabricated and installed commercial signs, drove 18 wheelers, poured concrete, and served as a supervisor for finished carpentry at a construction company. This steady provision meant that Mary was able to stay home to care for the kids, and that his family always had food on the table-although they often did have venison from his recent deer hunt and vegetables from the gardens he kept. Roger loved to work, but he also expressed love through his projects. He helped family members make new cabinets for their kitchens, made a bathroom wheelchair-accessible for his sister following her motorcycle accident, and provided invaluable snippets of advice during the remodel of Brad's first home. As a supervisor at Ferguson Construction Company in Ohio, Roger would often invest in the lives of his crew members, taking weekend time to help them finish their home projects for free. As Debbie's children were growing up, Roger provided support in raising them. And, over the past few years, many family members had noticed him becoming more expressive emotionally, offering good strong hugs and saying, 'I love you' more frequently. Roger's family is heartbroken, but thankful for these memories. Roger is survived by his daughter, Debra Kay Gerdau-Willet, and husband, Michael; son, Brad Allen King, and wife, Amy; son, Brent Adam King; second wife, Peggy Close-King, whom he married on January 22, 2011; stepchildren, Joshua Swihart, Jerry Swihart, Jacob Close, Jakotah Snyder, and Dillon Anderson; four grandchildren, Brandi Michelle King, Seth Morgan King, Blake Jordan Gerdau, and Luther Allen King; brother David King, and wife, Anetia; sister, Lisa Melendez, and husband Harvey; sister, Susan King, and partner, Kari Swango; nephew Shannon Lee King, and girlfriend, Shelby Conklin; niece Holly Callender, and husband, Luke; niece Ashley Philpott and husband, Matt; niece Rosa Ellenberger, and husband, Marty; niece Monica Adams, and husband Craig; nephew, John Orellana, and wife, Valarie, and numerous cousins, great nieces, and great nephews. Roger is preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte King; aunt, Mary Ann Williamson; first wife, Mary King; and cousin, Ron Hoy. Memorials can be directed to the fundraiser for Roger's legally-blind son, Brent King, to receive eSight glasses which will partially restore his ability to see. The glasses cost $10,000, and any donations will go directly to their purchase. Had Roger lived longer, he would have helped to pay for these. Donations can be made

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

